Nagpur Flying Club Ranked Among India’s Top Ten in Category ‘B’ Aviation Training Institutes

Nagpur: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, has announced the rankings of the best aviation training institutes in the country. Maharashtra Government–run Nagpur Flying Club has earned a place in the Category ‘B’ Top Ten list, according to Divisional Commissioner and Club Chairperson Vijayalakshmi Bidari.

Operated by the Government of Maharashtra, the Nagpur Flying Club currently maintains four training aircraft and is officially approved by the DGCA for pilot training programs. Due to limited training slots available at Nagpur Airport, the club has established a second training base at Morwa Airport in Chandrapur, which has also received DGCA approval for flight training operations. The administrative responsibility of the club lies with Additional Commissioner and Managing Director Tejus Singh Pawar.

The DGCA periodically evaluates recognized aviation training institutes across India based on infrastructure, training quality, and operational standards. In the latest classification list released on October 1, 2025, a total of 13 institutions were ranked under Category ‘B’, with Nagpur Flying Club securing the 10th position.

Since the establishment of its Morwa base on February 12, 2025, the club has completed over 835 hours of flight training. It operates three Cessna-152 aircraft and one Cessna-172 aircraft for student instruction. Each training batch consists of 42 students, including 37 commercial pilot trainees and 5 private pilot trainees.

Chairperson Vijayalakshmi Bidari expressed pride in the club’s rapid progress, stating that the DGCA’s recognition among the country’s top Category ‘B’ institutes highlights the state government’s commitment to aviation training excellence.