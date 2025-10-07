17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit by Bus at Kharbi Chowk, Nagpur

Nagpur: A tragic accident claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl early Tuesday morning at Kharbi Chowk, Nagpur. The victim, Bhagyashree Jiyalal Tembhare, a resident of Ma Ambe Colony near Gareeb Chowk, was struck by a speeding bus.

Eyewitnesses said the impact left Bhagyashree critically injured. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead.

The incident caused unrest among local residents, who gathered at the site expressing anger over reckless driving. Police arrived promptly, restored order, and seized the bus involved in the accident.

A case has been registered, and authorities are investigating the circumstances of the collision to determine the cause and assign responsibility.