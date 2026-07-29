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Nagpur: Following Tuesday’s torrential rainfall that left several parts of Nagpur waterlogged, Congress city president Praful Gudadhe-Patil visited the flood-affected Swarup Nagar area to assess the damage and interact with affected residents.

The heavy downpour inundated the locality, with floodwaters entering numerous homes and causing extensive damage to household belongings, including food grains, furniture, electronic appliances, and other essential items. Even after the water receded, residents continued to struggle with mud, unhygienic conditions, and foul odour.

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During his visit, Gudadhe-Patil alleged that the flood-like situation in Nagpur was not caused by rainfall alone but by the state government’s failure in urban planning and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s administrative negligence



He claimed that stalled infrastructure projects, an inadequate stormwater drainage system, and poor civic planning allowed rainwater to enter residential areas, resulting in significant losses for thousands of families.

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Demanding immediate relief, Gudadhe-Patil urged the authorities to conduct prompt damage assessments (panchnama) of affected homes and provide financial assistance to the victims. He also called for concrete and long-term measures to strengthen the city’s drainage infrastructure and prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

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