Nagpur: Five fetuses found dumped in Lakadganj area

Nagpur: Lakadganj cops were left baffled after five fetuses were found dumped in a garbage dumping yard near KT Wine Shops here, on Wednesday evening. The incident has not only exposed the alleged abortion racket flourishing in Second Capital of the State but also brought the horrifying memories of Kadam Hospital in Arvi, Wardha where skulls and bones of fetuses were found buried inside the hospital.

According to police sources, some locals reportedly spotted the fetuses who alerted the Police Control Room. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Lakadganj Police rushed to the spot. Cops in the meantime have registered an offence of unnatural death against the unidentified accused and probing further.

The spot where the fetusus were found is a garbage vulnerable point, which is situated alongside NMC’s defunct Devdiya Hospital near Telephone Exchange Square.