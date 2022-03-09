International Women’s Day’ programme ‘celebrated at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Regional Cancer Centre.

Nagpur: Rashtra sant Tukdoji Tertiary Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in association with Hetero Health Care Limited going to organize ‘International Women’s Day’ programme on 08.03.2022 at RSTCH Nagpur.

The Theme for International Women’s Day is “Gender Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”

On this occasion Dr.Madhuri Gawande, Consultant , RSTRCH delivered talk on ‘Cervix cancer’ & urge audience to spread awareness about the preventive measure in cervix cancer . Dr.Madhuri Gawande provoked that, Cervix cancer can be prevented with HPV vaccine which is available at RSTCH.

The Program begins with Inauguration followed by welcome speech by Dr. Kartar Singh Director, RSTRCH.

In this event, around 15 cancer Survivor Felicitated, they had shared their experience & express gratitude towards the prominent services provided at RST cancer hospital. These Cancer survivors were facilitated for their courage & being inspiration to the society.

Shri.Ashok Kriplani, Vice president, CRS, spoked about the legacy maintained by CRS society who follows ethical practices while delivering services to the patient at RSTRCH.

Shri. Anil Malviya, Secretary CRS, expressed gratitude to women’s of the hospital who are delivering their services in an effective manner.

Dr. Kartar Singh, informed about the comprehensive treatment & health care services provided at affordable rates under various government health schemes at RSTRCH.

Among the dignitaries who were prominently present were, Shri Arvind Dhawad, Joint secretary, CRS, Mrs.Rutuja Gadkari, Member CRS, Dr. Krushna Sirmanwar Additional Director,RSTRCH, Dr.Manjusha Giri IMA vice president, Mrs.Kanchan Manekar , MSBTE Dy Secretary, Mrs.Mercy Anjore, Principal Suretech College of Nursing , Mrs.Rashmi Raut SAO, RSTRCH . Doctors & staff of RSTRCH who enthusiastically participated & made this event a grand successful.

Dr. B.K. Sharma – Consultant of RST RCH, spoked about the importance behind the celebration of ‘International Women’s Day’ programme & proposed the vote of thanks.