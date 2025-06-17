Nagpur Fire Tragedies Expose Rampant Violations in Commercial Hubs

Advertisement



Nagpur: A series of devastating fires in the densely populated Mahal-Itwari-Gandhibagh commercial zones has once again exposed the dangerous state of fire safety in Nagpur. The latest tragedy at Jaikamal Complex in Mahal claimed two lives and injured two others, reigniting concerns over illegal constructions and administrative negligence that continue to put lives and crores worth of property at risk.

On Sunday, a residential flat turned into an illegal godown caught fire due to welding work. The flames quickly spread due to the unauthorized storage of firecrackers and electrical goods. The blaze resulted in the deaths of flat owner Girish Khatri (37) and his employee Pratik Dhote, while a welder, Gunwant Nagpurkar (45), sustained serious burns and is under observation at GMCH. Kotwali police have booked Khatri and his brother for causing death due to negligence.

Gold Rate 17 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This fire is part of a troubling pattern. In August 2024, a 17-year-old girl died in a blaze at a perfume godown in Itwari, and in May, a major fire broke out at Rochaldas Sons clothing showroom in Gandhibagh. That incident highlighted how rooftop structures illegally built over solar frames—with sealed tin sheds and no ventilation—are being misused as godowns, turning commercial spaces into firetraps.

According to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Fire and Emergency Department, the Mahal-Itwari-Gandhibagh markets have reported at least 72 fire incidents between 2019 and 2024. Many multi-storey commercial buildings lack no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the fire department and are not equipped with basic firefighting equipment. Worse, several double up as godowns and homes — making them even more hazardous.

The congested lanes, traffic chaos, and unregulated modifications to heritage buildings make firefighting operations extremely challenging. While lives continue to be lost and businesses suffer repeated financial losses, there appears to be little proactive action from civic authorities.

Experts and residents alike are now demanding an urgent city-wide safety audit, immediate crackdown on unauthorized constructions, and stricter enforcement of fire safety regulations before another disaster strikes.

Advertisement

Advertisement