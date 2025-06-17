Chandrapur Burglar Arrested in Nagpur, Linked to 5 House Break-Ins

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, Nagpur’s Dhantoli Police have arrested a serial house-breaker from Chandrapur, successfully cracking five burglary cases registered across different police jurisdictions in the city, including Dhantoli, Sonegaon, and Ajni.

The investigation began after a complaint was filed by Sheetal Naresh Chittalwar (24), a resident of Flat No. 201, Samyak Apartment, Vikas Nagar, Nagpur. Between 9 am on June 8 and 10:30 am on June 9, while the complainant was visiting her uncle’s home in Chandrapur with her family, unidentified miscreants broke the lock on her main door and stole ₹22,000 in cash from her bedroom cupboard. A case was registered under Sections 305, 331(3), and 331(4) of the BNS at Dhantoli Police Station.

Gold Rate 17 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

During the investigation, officers noticed a pattern in six house-breaking cases reported within a week in the Dhantoli area. Over the course of three days, police carried out technical surveillance and gathered specific intelligence pointing towards a suspect from Chandrapur.

Following a targeted operation, the accused—identified as Ashish Srinivas Reddymalla (25), a resident of Rayatwari Colony, Dispensary Chowk, Bypass Road, Chandrapur—was taken into custody. During interrogation, he confessed to the burglary at Chittalwar’s residence and four other break-ins: two more in Dhantoli, and one each in the Sonegaon and Ajni police jurisdictions.

From the accused’s possession, police recovered Rs 15,000 in cash, 4 gold rings weighing 32 grams, $200 in US currency, €100 in Euros, and one iron rod. The total value of the recovered stolen property is estimated at Rs 2.33 lakh. Further investigation is underway to trace other accomplices and verify links to similar unsolved cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement