Nagpur fencers excel at Mini National Fencing Competition

Nagpur: Fencers of Nagpur Fencing Association Kavya Gajanan Shirke and Isha Vaibhav Khadatkar won a bronze medal each in the 17th Mini National Fencing Competition that was organised at Nashik recently.

Representing Maharashtra in the national event, Kavya won bronze in foil event while Isha finished on podium in epee event. Both girls participated in the Under-12 age group. The medal winning players, who brought laurels to the State as well as Nagpur, attributed success to coach Sagar Bhagat and their parents.

Nagpur District Fencing Association President Ajay Sontakke, Secretary Mohd Shoeb, Ankit Gajbhiye, Nandkunal, Avesh Somkunwar, Rahul Mandavkar, Yash Sontakke, Akash Thakre and others congratulated the duo.