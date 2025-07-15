Nagpur District B’ball Championship: PBG boys, girls win opening ties

Advertisement



Nagpur: Teams from Players Basketball Gymkhana (PBG) in both boys and girls sections won their respective matches on the second day of the 25th Prakash Rajurkar Memorial inter-club Junior (U-18) District Basketball Championship organised by Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) at its Shankar Nagar court on Monday.

The selection tournament is organised under the auspices of Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA). In an exciting girls section match, PBG registered a five-point (31-26) win over Nagpur Amateur Sports Association (NASA). For the winners, Vaibhavi Choudhari top scored with 13 points and Shravani Selokar scored eight points.

For NASA, Hital Guddadhe (9) was the top scorer. The quarter-wise scores in PBG’s favour read 8-5, 12-6, 4-9, 7-6. In the boys section, PBG beat Nikalas Sports and Cultural Academy (NSCA) 39-16. Gandharva Naik (13) was the top scorer for PBG. In another boys match, United Basketball Academy (UBA) drubbed SKM 29-15.

Results:

Girls: PBG (Vaibhavi Choudhari 13, Shravani Selokar 8) bt NASA (Hital Guddadhe 9) 31-26 (8-5, 12-6, 4-9, 7-6). Boys: UBA (Dipender Rathod 9) bt SKM (Ojas Pande 7) 29-15 (12-0, 14- 6, 3-4, 0-5); PBG (Gandharva Naik 13) bt NSCA (Yash Bhotmange 4) 39-16 (8-3, 6-0, 19-2, 6-11).