Nagpur exporter duped of Rs 10.74 crore in Dubai rice deal fraud

Nagpur: In a shocking case of international fraud, an exporter from Nagpur was allegedly defrauded of Rs 10.74 crore under the pretext of supplying rice to Dubai. The Sadar police in the city have registered a case of cheating against two directors of a Dubai-based company.

The complainant, Jinsi Manoj Chacko (47), a resident of Mohannagar, owns Spended Logistics Solutions Private Limited, which specializes in exporting rice. According to his complaint, Jinsi was approached on April 24 by Arjun Bhim Bahadur Chhetri and Vijay Kartar Singh, who claimed to represent Smart Solutions General Trading LCC Company in Dubai. They informed Jinsi about a significant demand for rice in Dubai and placed an order for 270 metric tonnes of rice.

Jinsi began fulfilling the order between June 14 and August 28, exporting rice worth Rs 17.15 crore to Dubai. While the duo initially paid Rs 6.42 crore, they allegedly refused to settle the outstanding amount of Rs 10.74 crore.

Adding to the deceit, on September 29, Arjun and Vijay reportedly handed over a document to Jinsi, claiming the balance payment had been deposited. However, the document turned out to be forged. Realizing he had been duped, Jinsi approached the Sadar police to file a complaint.

The police have initiated an investigation into the case, and efforts are underway to gather evidence and trace the accused. This incident has raised concerns among exporters about the risks of dealing with international clients without stringent verification processes.