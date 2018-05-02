Nagpur Excise Dept earns Rs 62 k from auction of 25 confiscated vehicles

Nagpur: Following the instructions of Excise Divisional Joint Commissioner, Mohan Vard, at divisional meeting the Nagpur Excise Department on Wednesday auctioned a total of 25 seized vehicles.

The vehicles piled up at Nagpur Excise Department comprising 10 auto-rickshaws and 15 two-wheelers were sold at Rs 62,000 to scrap dealers, except the ones involved in pending court cases.

The auction was conducted by Excise Inspector Raosaheb Kore under the guidance of Exercise Superintendent, Pramod Sonone.