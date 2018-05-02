Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack

Gondia/Nagpur: A 20-year-old engineering students was seriously injured in an acid attack in Maharashtra’s Gondia district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place near Mundipar bus stand in Gondia township, where two motorcycle-borne men threw acid on the victim, an official said.
A resident of Khalbandha village, the victim is a second-year student at a renowned engineering college in Nagpur, he said.

The attackers, who had covered their faces, threw acid on the victim while she was waiting for a Nagpur-bound bus, the official said.
While the duo fled the scene, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later shifted to Nagpur for treatment, he said.
The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the attack, he added.

An offence has been registered against two unidentified persons in this regard, additional superintendent of police Gondia Atul Kulkarni said.

A suspect has been detained and the probe is underway, he added.

Happening Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Nagpur Crime News
Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack
Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack
Police nab vehicle lifter, recover stolen motorcycle in Yashodhara Nagar
Police nab vehicle lifter, recover stolen motorcycle in Yashodhara Nagar
Maharashtra News
नागपूरच्या हैद्राबाद हाऊस येथील मुख्यमंत्री वैद्यकीय सहायता निधी कक्ष कार्यान्वित मुख्यमंत्र्यांचे निर्देश
नागपूरच्या हैद्राबाद हाऊस येथील मुख्यमंत्री वैद्यकीय सहायता निधी कक्ष कार्यान्वित मुख्यमंत्र्यांचे निर्देश
महापौरांवर गोळीबार करणाऱ्या हल्लेखोरांना त्वरित अटक करा
महापौरांवर गोळीबार करणाऱ्या हल्लेखोरांना त्वरित अटक करा
Hindi News
गोंदियाः कॉलेज छात्रा पर एसिड अटैक
गोंदियाः कॉलेज छात्रा पर एसिड अटैक
नागपुर – मुंबई के लिए 6 विशेष सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन सेवाएं
नागपुर – मुंबई के लिए 6 विशेष सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन सेवाएं
Trending News
Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack
Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack
Three bullets fired at Mayor Sandip Joshi car in Nagpur
Three bullets fired at Mayor Sandip Joshi car in Nagpur
Featured News
Objectionable WhatsApp post: Accused lawyer denied anticipatory bail
Objectionable WhatsApp post: Accused lawyer denied anticipatory bail
CM Thackeray likens police action on Jamia students with Jallianwala Bagh firing
CM Thackeray likens police action on Jamia students with Jallianwala Bagh firing
Trending In Nagpur
MLAs Complain of Nuisance of Drunkards at MLA hostel
MLAs Complain of Nuisance of Drunkards at MLA hostel
Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack
Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack
नागपुर – मुंबई के लिए 6 विशेष सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन सेवाएं
नागपुर – मुंबई के लिए 6 विशेष सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन सेवाएं
मनपा महिलांसाठी ‘ ती बस ’ टॉयलेट निर्माण करणार
मनपा महिलांसाठी ‘ ती बस ’ टॉयलेट निर्माण करणार
नागरिकता बिल को लेकर तीनों पार्टियां केवल वोटबैंक की राजनीति कर रही- आशीष शेलार
नागरिकता बिल को लेकर तीनों पार्टियां केवल वोटबैंक की राजनीति कर रही- आशीष शेलार
लेआउट की खुली जगह पर चर्च बनाने का श्री राम सेना ने किया विरोध
लेआउट की खुली जगह पर चर्च बनाने का श्री राम सेना ने किया विरोध
मोकाट कुत्र्यांचा बंदोबस्त करा!
मोकाट कुत्र्यांचा बंदोबस्त करा!
मुकेश सारवान यांनी घेतला सफाई कर्मचा-यांच्या समस्यांचा आढावा
मुकेश सारवान यांनी घेतला सफाई कर्मचा-यांच्या समस्यांचा आढावा
सीएएला’ विरोध हा केवळ मतांच्या लांगुलचालनासाठी – आ. शेलार
सीएएला’ विरोध हा केवळ मतांच्या लांगुलचालनासाठी – आ. शेलार
नागरिकता कानून मेरी जाती के विरुद्ध : जितेंद्र आव्हाड
नागरिकता कानून मेरी जाती के विरुद्ध : जितेंद्र आव्हाड
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145