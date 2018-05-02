Nagpur Engineering student injured in acid attack

Gondia/Nagpur: A 20-year-old engineering students was seriously injured in an acid attack in Maharashtra’s Gondia district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place near Mundipar bus stand in Gondia township, where two motorcycle-borne men threw acid on the victim, an official said.

A resident of Khalbandha village, the victim is a second-year student at a renowned engineering college in Nagpur, he said.

The attackers, who had covered their faces, threw acid on the victim while she was waiting for a Nagpur-bound bus, the official said.

While the duo fled the scene, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later shifted to Nagpur for treatment, he said.

The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the attack, he added.

An offence has been registered against two unidentified persons in this regard, additional superintendent of police Gondia Atul Kulkarni said.

A suspect has been detained and the probe is underway, he added.