Nagpur emerges as promising city for IT apprenticeship hiring: Report

Nagpur: In a significant development, Nagpur has emerged as one of the non-metro cities with a positive trajectory for hiring apprentices in the IT/tech industry, according to a recent report by TeamLease. The report revealed that Nagpur, along with Pune, had a net apprenticeship outlook (NAO) of 76 per cent, with 86 per cent of employers in Nagpur expecting increased deployment to address the national skill deficit.

The Apprenticeship Outlook Report covered 14 cities and 24 industries with a survey among 597 employers during January to March, 2023. From a pan-India perspective, 79 per cent of employers showed the intent to increase their apprentice intake during January-March 2023 compared with 77 per cent employers in calendar year H2 2022, it said.

While metro cities like Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru lead in terms of recruitment intent, non-metro cities like Nagpur have also witnessed a positive trend. Apprenticeship programs have emerged as a win-win solution for both employers and apprentices as they drive overall prosperity, reduce unemployment, improve livelihoods and empower local communities through skill development while economically boosting productivity, innovation and competitiveness of businesses.

Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru, being hubs of the IT/tech industry, have emerged as the most promising locations with intent to hire apprentices in the fourth quarter (January-March 2023), a report said on Friday.

Hyderabad with 78 per cent net apprenticeship outlook (NAO), followed by Delhi (74 per cent NAO) and Bengaluru (68 per cent NAO), witnessed an increase in apprenticeship engagement as compared to the previous half-year period (July-December 2022), TeamLease Apprenticeship Outlook Report has revealed.

Further, the report stated that 83 per cent of employers in Hyderabad are likely to increase the engagement of apprentices, 82 per cent in Delhi and 80 per cent in Bengaluru.

Chennai (81 per cent) and Mumbai (77 per cent) were close behind in hiring intent, showing immense potential, the report added.

Overall, while metro cities lead in terms of recruitment intent, non-metro cities, including Coimbatore (79 per cent NAO), Nagpur and Pune (76 per cent NAO each) and Ahmedabad (70 per cent NAO), also witnessed a positive trajectory.

About 84 per cent in Coimbatore, 85 per cent in Pune, 86 per cent in Nagpur and 83 per cent for Ahmedabad expect increased deployment to address the national skill deficit, the report said.

