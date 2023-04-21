Nagpur court sends Rs 10,000 crore compensation notice to Adar Poonawalla: Report

Nagpur: A criminal court in Nagpur has sent a notice to Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India. On behalf of Prakash Gopalrao Pohre, a senior member of the Observation India Movement and Senior Editor of Dainik Deshonnati, a compensation notice of Rs 10,000 crore was sent to Adar Poonawalla through the court. But the notice sent did not get any reply from the Director of Serum Institute, a report in a news channel said.

Subsequently, Pohre filed a case in Nagpur court. It cost him Rs 3 lakh to file a case seeking damages of Rs 10,000 crore in the court. Pohre also deposited that cost in the court. In the hearing held on April 15, a notice was sent through the Nagpur High Court in the name of Adar Poonawalla.

According to the report, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla is accused of hiding the serious side effects of Covishield vaccine from the public. Young people in particular are facing serious illnesses from the Covishield vaccine. Among the youth, the rate of heart disease has increased. Along with this, paralysis, knee pain, joint pain, blindness, deafness, diabetes, kidney failure, cancer, skin diseases, and brain related problems have been encountered. Also, Covishield is associated with the problem of reduced resistance of the body to fight any disease. Such research and complaints have come forward from around the world. In which it has been said that more people died due to vaccination than Corona, the report added.

The report further said that twenty-one European countries have banned Covishield because of such serious and fatal side-effects of vaccination. But Adar Poonawalla and his partner Bill Gates teamed up with the country’s Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to roll out Covishield vaccination across the country ignoring the complaints and forcibly vaccinating citizens and endangering the lives of crores of households in the country. Prakash Pohre is fighting the battle of crores of citizens in the country.

Former Justice Omkar Kakade and Indian Bar Association National President Nilesh Ojha are fighting the case on Pohre’s behalf. More than five percent of the lawyers of the Indian Lawyers and Human Rights Association have announced their support in the sensitive conflict related to humanity. Pohre’s lawyer former Justice Omkar Kakade decided to fight the case in court after understanding the full case.

The court has sent notices to Serum Institute of India CEOs Adar Poonawalla and Vivek Pradhan. The court has ordered Adar Poonawalla to reply to the notice by himself through his lawyer by April 20, 2023. The court also said that if Adar Poonawalla himself does not appear before the court through this lawyer by April 20, the court will direct the decision of the case in his absence.

The court has also sent a show cause notice to Adar Poonawalla. The court asked why vaccination was not banned by spreading false information that vaccination is safe. Also why the members of Awaken India Movement were not given restraining order against spreading false propaganda. A show cause notice was also issued to them.

The Awaken India Campaign is fighting a great battle to save humanity through its march. Dr. Snehal Lunawat died of Covishield. In this case also a petition has been filed for compensation of Rs 1000 crores. The Bombay High Court has sent notice to Adar Poonawalla and Bill Gates, the report claimed.

The Awaken India Campaign and the Indian Bar Association and patriotic human rights organizations raised their voices against the serious ill-effects of Covishield. There was also a demand to arrest the members of Awaken India by filing false cases against organizations fighting for truth. But the Pune Police did not take any action on the false complaint of Serum Institute. After this, 3000 members of Awaken India sent a compensation notice of nearly Rs 4 lakh crore to Serum Institute. But even these notices did not get any reply.

