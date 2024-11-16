Nagpur Election Odds: Fadnavis, Bawankule Lead

Advertisement

Nagpur: With just three days remaining for the Assembly elections scheduled on November 20, bookmakers in Nagpur and across India are becoming increasingly active, predicting outcomes with intriguing odds. Sources from the betting market reveal that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule are seen as the strongest contenders, with their odds standing at an impressive 50 paise. This translates to an almost guaranteed victory for the two leaders.

Today’s Rate Sat 16 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 74,500 /- Gold 22 KT 769,300 /- Silver / Kg 89,300/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Fadnavis and Bawankule: The Safe Bets

The betting market strongly backs Fadnavis and Bawankule, deeming their loss almost impossible. The odds suggest that anyone betting ₹1 lakh on their defeat would gain ₹5,000 if they win—an extremely unlikely outcome. In case of an upset, the payout would skyrocket to ₹1 lakh, showing how improbable their defeat is considered.

Mahayuti Government Almost Certain

Bookmakers anticipate a clear majority for the BJP-led alliance (Mahayuti) in Maharashtra. The alliance is predicted to win 139-140 seats, with individual BJP seats projected between 89-91, solidifying their position as the largest party.

Constituencies to Watch

1. North, South, and Central Nagpur

Betting odds indicate a tight competition in these three constituencies. The final outcomes will largely depend on the next two days of campaigning.

2. East Nagpur (Krishna Khopde)

BJP’s Krishna Khopde enjoys the strongest odds across Vidarbha, with his victory considered almost certain. His odds stand at 25-30 paise, signaling significant confidence in his win.

3. West Nagpur (Vikas Thakre)

Congress candidate Vikas Thakre leads with odds of 35-40 paise, although BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale could still make gains if Narendra Jichkar performs unexpectedly well.

Upcoming Changes in Odds

As campaigning intensifies, bookmakers expect significant shifts in odds by November 18-19. The outcomes in North, South, and Central Nagpur remain particularly volatile, with no clear favorites as of now.