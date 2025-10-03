Nagpur: Durga Marshal Women Police Seize Liquor Worth ₹1.05 Lakh on Dry Day

Nagpur: On Gandhi Jayanti, observed as a “Dry Day,” Durga Marshal women constables of Beltarodi Police Station carried out a swift action and seized a large stock of liquor worth ₹1.05 lakh. The seizure took place on Thursday evening near Bisa Chowk, where the liquor was being illegally transported in an auto-rickshaw.

According to police information, on October 2, 2025, around 6 PM, Durga Marshal women constables Priyanka and Mitali received a tip-off about country-made and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) being transported illegally in an auto-rickshaw near Bisa Chowk. Acting promptly, they intercepted the vehicle and, upon inspection, discovered a large quantity of liquor stored inside.

The entire liquor stock along with the auto-rickshaw was seized. Police registered a case against the auto driver under Sections 65 and 68 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Officials stated that the total seized liquor was valued at approximately ₹1,05,210. The alertness and timely action of the Durga Marshal women constables ensured strict enforcement of Dry Day regulations in the city.