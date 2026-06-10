Nagpur Double Murder: Fruit Vendors’ Dispute Turns Fatal, Two Youths Stoned to Death

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Nagpur: A shocking double murder in Nagpur’s Sakkardara area has created panic among residents after two young men were allegedly beaten to death with stones following a dispute linked to fruit vending.

The incident took place near the Wednesday Market area close to Kamla Nehru College in Gond Mohalla. The brutal killings came to light on Wednesday night when blood-soaked bodies of two youths were found lying in the locality, triggering fear and outrage among locals.

Sakkardara police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings revealed that the victims had suffered severe head injuries after being attacked with large stones, resulting in their deaths on the spot.

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The deceased have been identified as Aditya alias Sonu Bhondwe and Aditya Rahulkar. According to police sources, Bhondwe had a criminal background with several serious cases, including murder, registered against him, while Rahulkar worked as a fruit vendor.

During the investigation, police learned that Rahulkar had been involved in a dispute with local resident Rishi Puttewar a few days earlier. On Wednesday, another argument reportedly broke out between the two groups over fruit vending activities in the area. The confrontation soon escalated into a violent clash.

Police suspect that Rishi Puttewar and his associates attacked the two victims with stones, leading to their deaths. Based on preliminary evidence, investigators have identified Rishi Puttewar, Dongre, Dabir, and Abhi Raut as key suspects in the case.

A murder case has been registered, and police teams have launched a massive search operation to trace and arrest the accused. Senior officers are closely monitoring the investigation.

The sensational double murder has once again raised concerns about law and order in Nagpur. Police officials have assured that all accused will be arrested soon and that the investigation is progressing rapidly.

Further details are expected to emerge as the probe continues.

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