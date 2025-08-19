Nagpur Doctor Booked for Demanding ₹5 Crore to Withdraw Complaints Against Educational Institution

Nagpur: Kotwali Police have registered a case against a city-based doctor for allegedly demanding ₹5 crore from the manager of an educational institution in exchange for stopping complaints filed against the institute. The incident, which occurred on June 3 near Prasarak Mandal Adarsh Pharmacy College opposite Nandanvan, came to light after a detailed police investigation.

The accused has been identified as Dr. Gopal Bhutada (52), a resident of Wathoda. According to police, Bhutada allegedly approached an employee of the institution, Kunal Gaikwad, and asked him to convey to the management that unless ₹5 crore was paid, he would continue filing complaints and attempt to shut down the institution.

The complainant, Gangadhar Vishweshwar Nakade (60), manager of the institution and a resident of Anand Nagar on Hudkeshwar Road, lodged a written complaint on June 6. After a preliminary inquiry and approval from senior authorities, an official case was finally registered on August 16—more than two months after the initial report.

Police have booked the accused under Section 308(3) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). So far, no arrest has been made in the case, and further investigation is underway.