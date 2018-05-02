Nagpur doc succumbs to Corona Virus in Dubai

Dr Sudhir Washimkar, a 61-year-old physician succumbed to novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) in Dubai on Saturday. He had tested positive for corona while working in Covid ward 15 days back. He was an alumnus of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur.

He had worked in Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital(IGGMCH) and other GMCHs in Maharashtra.

A 77 batch pass-out Dr Washimkar was a great human being. He leaves behind gynaecologist wife, a doctor son both were living with him at Dubai, another son living in Chennai.

Dr Washimkar tested positive 15 days ago. Later on his condition got deteriorated and was put on ventilator. The incident shows how risky is the life of frontline health workers.