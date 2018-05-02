Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Jun 6th, 2020

    Nagpur doc succumbs to Corona Virus in Dubai

    Dr Sudhir Washimkar, a 61-year-old physician succumbed to novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) in Dubai on Saturday. He had tested positive for corona while working in Covid ward 15 days back. He was an alumnus of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur.

    He had worked in Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital(IGGMCH) and other GMCHs in Maharashtra.

    A 77 batch pass-out Dr Washimkar was a great human being. He leaves behind gynaecologist wife, a doctor son both were living with him at Dubai, another son living in Chennai.

    Dr Washimkar tested positive 15 days ago. Later on his condition got deteriorated and was put on ventilator. The incident shows how risky is the life of frontline health workers.

