Nagpur Division Observed Rashtriya Ekta Divas

Nagpur: Smt. Richa Khare, Divisional Railway Manager, Nagpur Division Central Railway paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his birth anniversary and administered the Rashtriya Ekta Divas pledge to officers and staff including RPF contingent on 31.10.2021 at Central Railway Nagpur Division. Smt. Richa Khare appealed to dedicate themselves to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and to spread this message among their fellow countrymen.

Similar pledge was administered at all stations. and workshops of Nagpur Division Central Railway.

Earlier, he took salute from the RPF contingent of the Central Railway. All Branch Officers and other officers were present on the occasion.