Nagpur District Restaurant Permit Room Association calls for band on Nov 16

Nagpur: Expressing strong opposition to the Maharashtra Government’s increased Value Added Tax (VAT) on liquor served in bars, lounges, clubs, discotheques, or cafes, the Nagpur District Restaurant Permit Room Association has called for a band on November 16.

Addressing the press conference organised in this connection, Arun Jaiswal, Vice President of the Nagpur District Restaurant Permit Room Association, informed the media that our association is not against the government’s revenue; however, the doubled VAT is not acceptable in any form.

The Maharashtra government has raised VAT on liquor served in Permit Rooms to 10% (against the previous 5%), causing distress among sellers who fear that it will hamper our businesses, he lamented.

“We understand the value of revenue in terms of developing the state. However, first, due to the ban on Permit Rooms on Highways, followed by the Covid-19 period, has dampened our business. Around 60% of bars are now running at a loss. Under such circumstances, increasing the VAT to 10% is unacceptable,” said Jaiswal.

Nagpur District Restaurant Permit Room Association President Rajiv Jaiswal, Vice President Prashant Ahirkar, Secretary Navin Bawankar, Assistant Secretary Anand Dandekar, Treasurer Sanjay Dhanrajani, Assistant Treasurer Chetan Pardhi, and other members were prominently present on this occasion.

On November 16, a well-organised protest will take place at Samvidhan Square. All the members from Vidarbha will participate in this protest by shutting their establishments for one day. Subsequently, we will submit a memorandum to the District Collector. If the VAT is not reduced, a State-level protest will be organized, warned Jaiswal.

– Shubham Nagdeve

