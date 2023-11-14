Fuel tanker overturns near Wela Harichandra, Nagpur cops’ swift action averts further untoward incident

Nagpur: A fuel tanker overturned near Wela Harichandra village, on the highway, prompting a swift response from the Nagpur Police.

The dedicated police squad from Lakadganj Police Station, on a night patrol, heroically cleared the spilled oil from the road and strategically poured soil to absorb the moisture caused by the oil spill.

Sources from the police indicate that a truck with the registration MH/43/BB/9002 had met with a mishap, resulting in its overturn on the road.

Advertisement

Upon receiving the alert from the Police Control Room, a prompt response from the Lakadganj Police ensued.

The squad efficiently cleared the way, taking measures to prevent any potential untoward incidents on the stretch affected by the fuel spill.

Watch Video Here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement