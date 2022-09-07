Nagpur DIG Prisons Swathi Sathe transferred to Pune

Advertisement

Nagpur: Days after the stain of controversial drug racket running in Nagpur Central Jail came to fore, Maharashtra Government has transferred Swati Sathe, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), prisons, here, to Pune. Sathe has been appointed as new DIG Prisons Pune.

Home Ministry of Maharashtra passed order on September 7, transferring Sathe to Pune and Yogesh Desai, DIG, West Division, Pune to Mumbai.

Though, tenure of Sathe was completed in Nagpur division, she is not new to controversies. In her early days in Nagpur, Sathe was suspended back in August 2020 following State Prison Department’s recommendations for dereliction of duty and going on leave without following due procedure during the pandemic.

