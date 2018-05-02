Nagpur Cyber Police hunt conman who duped many job seekers of Rs 35.50 lakh

Nagpur: The city cyber police have launched a hunt to nab a wanted conman who has duped many job seekers to the tune of Rs 35.50 lakh by promising them jobs in various government organisations including ONGC, Power Grid, Railways etc.

The wanted accused is Yaramili Venkata Satya Shyamsundar Vira Prasad Rao Yaramili. Initially cops searched his residences at the addresses given by him at Manish Nagar in Nagpur and at Flat No. 3A, Bethel Enclave, CBM Compound, Visakhapatnam (Urban), Andhra Pradesh but he had gone absconding.

The accused had opened a job placement office in the name of Crest Technology in Beltarodi police jurisdiction. He placed many advertisements in newspapers offering jobs at various government organisations. One of the victims, Nikhil Mahendra Sahare (24), resident of Bhim Nagar, Khaparkheda and others went to the office and contacted the accused Yaramili and his accomplices. All the accused posed as officials of various companies and won the confidence of Nikhil and other job seekers.

The main accused Yaramili lured Nikhil and others of providing them jobs in ONGC, Power Grid, Railways and other organisations. The accused ‘assured’ Nikhil of an engineer’s job in Power Grid and called his father to office. The accused took Rs 9.50 lakh from Nikhil’s father for the job. But no job was provided. When Nikhil demanded the return of his money, the accused gave Rs 1 lakh out of Rs 9.50 lakh and the rest of the money was not returned. The main accused also took Rs 26 lakh on the pretext of providing them jobs. But nobody was provided jobs.

Based on the complaint of Nikhil Sahare, an offence under Sections 420, 406, 34 of theIPC was registered at Beltarodi Police Station. The case was handed over to Cyber Police for further probe.

Cyber Police have launched a hunt to nab the main accused and appealed people to contact them 0712-2566766, 2566649 or API Keshav Wagh on 9967486711 if they have any information regarding the accused.