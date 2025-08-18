Nagpur Crime News: Rape Accused Alleges Police Took Gold Ornaments in Custody, Court Orders Probe

Nagpur: A sensational case has surfaced in Nagpur where a rape accused has alleged that police officers took away his gold ornaments while he was in custody. Following the allegation, the court has ordered an inquiry against the concerned police station officials.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Sagar Singh alias Samson Porosia, who runs a guitar training academy, is facing charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl who attended his classes. After his arrest by the Sonegaon Police, Porosia claimed in court that police officers extorted his gold ornaments by assuring him that he would not be beaten in custody.

Specifically, Porosia accused PSI Deepak Karadkar of being involved in the incident. The court, taking note of the serious allegations, has directed the Inspector of the Sonegaon Police Station to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The allegations, made directly in court by the accused, have sparked widespread attention within the police department. The outcome of the inquiry will determine whether the claims hold merit, but the case has already caused considerable stir in Nagpur’s law enforcement circles.