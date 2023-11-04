Nagpur Crime Branch Unit 5 seizes 1,033 premium liquor bottles worth 41 Lakh; accused absconding

Nagpur: In a major operation, Unit 5 of the Nagpur Crime Branch successfully confiscated 1,033 premium liquor bottles valued at 41 lakh along with an accompanying auto.

The accused, identified as Ashok Chelani (42), a resident of Jaripatka, is currently evading arrest.

Speaking to Nagpur Today DCP Crime Mummaka Sudharshan informed that, “The operation was executed after receiving a crucial tip-off by vigilant officer Cop Ronald Anthony. Acting swiftly on the information, Unit 5 Crime Branch, under the leadership of Cop Anthony, made a significant breakthrough.”

“It was revealed that Atul Bhaladhare, an auto-driver, was allegedly involved in the transportation and delivery of the illicit liquor bottles. The bottles were believed to be destined for distribution within the city,” he said.

The seized liquor bottles, with an estimated worth of 41 lakh, represent a significant dent in the illegal liquor trade. Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding accused, Ashok Chelani, who is believed to be a key figure in this operation.

