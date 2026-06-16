Nagpur Crime Branch Solves Two Vehicle Theft Cases

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Nagpur: The Anti-Vehicle Theft Squad of the Nagpur City Police Crime Branch has successfully solved two vehicle theft cases and arrested a repeat offender involved in stealing vehicles from different parts of the city. Police recovered a stolen auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle from the accused’s possession during the operation.

According to police officials, the breakthrough came following a combination of confidential intelligence inputs and analysis of CCTV footage collected from various locations. Based on the evidence, the Anti-Vehicle Theft Squad detained Nilesh alias Neelu Rajendra Sonawane, who was residing in a rented house in the Laxmi Nagar area on Godhani Road under the Mankapur police station limits.

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During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in a vehicle theft case registered at Mankapur Police Station and an auto-rickshaw theft case registered at Sitabuldi Police Station. Acting on his disclosure, police recovered the stolen auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle linked to the theft cases.

Investigators revealed that Sonawane had been released from jail nearly two months ago in connection with another theft case. Following his release, he reportedly remained unemployed and allegedly resumed criminal activities, leading to the recent vehicle thefts.

The accused, along with the recovered vehicles and seized property, has been handed over to Mankapur Police Station for further legal proceedings and investigation.

Nagpur Police officials stated that the operation reflects the Crime Branch’s continued efforts to curb vehicle theft and track down habitual offenders operating within the city.

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