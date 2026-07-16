Nagpur Crime Branch Recovers Stolen KTM Bike

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Nagpur: The Nagpur Crime Branch’s Vehicle Theft Prevention Team has recovered a stolen KTM motorcycle and arrested a habitual offender involved in the theft. Police said the accused’s accomplice is already lodged in jail in connection with a POCSO Act case.

The stolen KTM bike belonged to Sabir Shakir, a resident of Deendayal Nagar under the Pratap Nagar police station limits. The motorcycle was stolen from the compound of his house on the night of May 21.

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Following the complaint, Pratap Nagar Police and the Crime Branch launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area helped investigators identify the suspects.

During a patrol, police intercepted the accused, Om alias Ravi Narendra Yede, while he was allegedly riding the stolen KTM motorcycle. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing the bike along with his associate, Sumit Kalimati.

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Police said Sumit is currently lodged in jail in connection with a POCSO case registered under the Ajni police station limits.

The recovered motorcycle and the arrested accused have been handed over to Pratap Nagar Police for further legal proceedings. Police also revealed that the arrested accused has previous criminal cases, including theft and rape, registered against him.

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