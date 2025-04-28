Nagpur Crime Branch Nabs 5 in Avinash Bhusari Murder Case

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, Nagpur Police have achieved success in solving the brutal murder of Avinash Raju Bhusari, the owner of ‘Sosha Café’ located in the Gokulpeth area under Ambazari Police Station. The Crime Branch launched a special operation and arrested five accused, including Bunty alias Shailesh Vinod Hiranwar, from Uttar Pradesh. The arrested individuals include Bunty Hiranwar, Babu Hiranwar, Adarsh Walke, Deepu Meshram, and Shibu Yadav.

On the night of April 15, Avinash Bhusari was brutally shot dead. Investigations revealed that Bunty and Babu Hiranwar, along with other accomplices, orchestrated the attack due to an ongoing dispute with the absconding Shekhu Gang. Notably, Avinash Bhusari had no direct involvement in the dispute; he was targeted solely because he was a relative of Aviraj alias Avi Bhusari from the Shekhu Gang.

After the incident, the accused constantly changed locations and did not stay at one place for long, posing a significant challenge for the police. Initially, the police had arrested Akash Shendre along with a minor accused. Later, Bunty’s close friend Rishabh Wankhede and his girlfriend Simran Lokhande were also arrested for assisting the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Makinikar stated that the accused were moving across various places including Bhandara, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati Balaji, Ballarshah, and Gondia. However, based on technical intelligence, the police tracked their movements and dispatched teams at the right time to apprehend all the accused.

The main accused, Bunty Hiranwar, along with his associates, was arrested from Navagaon Bhandara Railway Station, while the other accused were caught at the Gondia bus stand. This major operation was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Ravindra Singhal, Joint Commissioner Nisar Tamboli, Additional Commissioner Sanjay Patil, and Deputy Commissioner (Crime Investigation) Rahul Makinikar. This action has brought a sense of relief to Nagpur city, and efforts are ongoing to nab the remaining absconding accused.

