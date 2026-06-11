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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, the Nagpur Crime Branch’s NDPS (Narcotics) Cell arrested three persons from the Imamwada area and seized 13 grams of MD (Mephedrone) drugs along with mobile phones and a motorcycle collectively valued at ₹2.50 lakh. The alleged supplier remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.

According to police, the operation was conducted on Thursday evening after the Crime Branch received information about suspicious activity near the road behind Union Bank in Sirsapeth under the jurisdiction of Imamwada Police Station. Acting on the tip-off, the NDPS team reached the spot and conducted a search in the presence of independent witnesses.

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During the search, officers recovered 13 grams of MD (Mephedrone) powder, three mobile phones, and a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle. The total value of the seized property has been estimated at ₹2,50,500.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arifkha Babbukha Pathan (30) of Matipura, Imamwada, Pranjal Narendra Gajbhiye (21) of Sirsapeth, and Kunal Diliprao Jibhakate (28) of Sirsapeth. Police records indicate that Pathan was previously booked under gambling-related offences.

During preliminary interrogation, Pathan allegedly confessed that he had procured the MD drugs from Shahbaz Pathan alias Amu, who is currently on the run. Investigators also found that Gajbhiye and Jibhakate had reportedly arrived at the location to purchase the narcotic substance.

A case has been registered under Sections 8(c), 22(b), and 29 of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

Police officials believe the arrests could help uncover a larger drug distribution network operating in the city. Special teams have been deployed to trace the absconding supplier and identify other individuals linked to the racket.

The action is part of Nagpur Police’s ongoing campaign against narcotics trafficking, aimed at curbing the spread of drugs among the city’s youth and dismantling illegal supply chains.

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