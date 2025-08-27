Nagpur Crime Branch Bust: 2 Arrested, 2 Firearms & 7 Cartridges Seized

Nagpur : The Crime Branch Unit 5 of Nagpur Police, operating under Khaparkheda jurisdiction, has arrested two individuals in separate operations. During these actions, the police seized two firearms, seven live cartridges, vehicles, mobile phones, and other items valued at approximately ₹4,57,000.

The first accused, Sumit Sanjay Sonawane (29, resident of Pawni, Ramtek, Nagpur), was found in possession of a non-machine firearm, five live cartridges, a four-wheeler vehicle, and a mobile phone. The total estimated value of the seized items is around ₹3,45,000.

The second accused, Zangursing alias Vicky Sarnagate (resident of Mahajan Nagar, Tekadi Coal Mine, Parsevni, Nagpur), was found with a machine firearm, two live cartridges, a two-wheeler vehicle, and a mobile phone. The total estimated value of his seized property is approximately ₹1,12,000.

In both cases, the combined value of the seized items amounts to ₹4,57,000. The Crime Branch Unit 5 has filed two separate cases against the accused under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

According to the Police Inspector of Unit 5, Crime Branch, the accused and all seized items have been handed over to Khaparkheda Police Station, Nagpur, for further investigation.