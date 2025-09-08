Nagpur: CPI Launches Mass Protest Against Smart Meters

Nagpur: The Communist Party of India (CPI) District Council has launched a mass movement in Nagpur against the installation of smart meters. On Sunday, September 7, CPI workers gathered near Bangladesh Police Chowki in Kamgar Nagar and staged a strong protest.

Criticism of Smart Meters

Addressing the protest, Comrade C.M. Maurya said that smart meters pose a risk to ordinary citizens. “The Chief Minister has claimed these are not prepaid meters. But once installed across the state, they can be converted to prepaid at any moment,” he warned, urging people not to allow the installation of smart meters.

RPI (Secular) leader Dinesh Andar Sahare said electricity is a basic necessity. “Changing meters without people’s consent or depriving them of electricity is a serious threat,” he said.

Call for Citizens’ Participation

Comrade Ajay Sahu appealed to citizens to join the movement and make their stand clear against smart meters. City Council Secretary Comrade Sanjay Raut emphasized that people must unite and raise their voices against the government’s coercive policies.

District Secretary Dr. Yugal Rayalu also called on citizens to participate in the protest. Concluding the program, City Council Joint Secretary Comrade Ravindra Parate announced that the agitation would be carried out across Nagpur.

The protest saw participation from Jayashree Chahande, Ratnamala Meshram, Sunil Shende, Shyam Nikhare, Ishwar Masurkar, Marotrao Hingwe, Shobha Parate, and many other party workers.