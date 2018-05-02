Nagpur Covid-19 Reports 75 new cases, 6 deaths
Nagpur: Covid-19 positive cases further dropped to 75 in the district on Saturday. 9,386 tests were conducted. New positive cases were 27 in city, 45 in rural and three from other districts. Six patients succumbed to the disease and 254 recovered. Active cases dropped to 2,062.
Nagpur Covid-19 Report:
Recovered – 265
Total New Cases – 75
City – 27
Rural -45
Outside Patients – 3
Deaths – 6 (rural 2, city 1)
Outside district – 3
Testing – 9,386
Rural – 2,143
City- 7,241
Cumulative +ve – 4,76,343
Cumulative Deaths – 9,001 (1,410 are not NAGPUR district residents)
City Deaths till now- 5,286
Rural Deaths till now- 2,305
Cumulative Recovery -4,65,280
Active Cases – 2,062
Recovery Rate – 97.68%