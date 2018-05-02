    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jun 12th, 2021

    Nagpur Covid-19 Reports 75 new cases, 6 deaths

    Nagpur: Covid-19 positive cases further dropped to 75 in the district on Saturday. 9,386 tests were conducted. New positive cases were 27 in city, 45 in rural and three from other districts. Six patients succumbed to the disease and 254 recovered. Active cases dropped to 2,062.

    Nagpur Covid-19 Report:

    Recovered – 265
    Total New Cases – 75
    City – 27
    Rural -45
    Outside Patients – 3
    Deaths – 6 (rural 2, city 1)
    Outside district – 3
    Testing – 9,386
    Rural – 2,143
    City- 7,241
    Cumulative +ve – 4,76,343
    Cumulative Deaths – 9,001 (1,410 are not NAGPUR district residents)
    City Deaths till now- 5,286
    Rural Deaths till now- 2,305
    Cumulative Recovery -4,65,280
    Active Cases – 2,062
    Recovery Rate – 97.68%

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur Covid-19 Reports 75 new cases, 6 deaths
    Nagpur Covid-19 Reports 75 new cases, 6 deaths
    Fake GST invoice racket of Rs 55 cr unearthed in Nagpur, one arrested
    Fake GST invoice racket of Rs 55 cr unearthed in Nagpur, one arrested
    Environmentalists hail State Govt move to amend Urban Tree Act
    Environmentalists hail State Govt move to amend Urban Tree Act
    Covid rage: Nagpur ghats used 2000 tonnes of wood for last rites of 6377 bodies in April
    Covid rage: Nagpur ghats used 2000 tonnes of wood for last rites of 6377 bodies in April
    Relative rapes woman, threatens to post her obscene photos on social media
    Relative rapes woman, threatens to post her obscene photos on social media
    Nagpur Cyber Police caution people about cyber crooks active in city
    Nagpur Cyber Police caution people about cyber crooks active in city
    Environmentalist strongly opposes cutting of trees for IMS project in Ajni with finer points
    Environmentalist strongly opposes cutting of trees for IMS project in Ajni with finer points
    Woman robbed of gold chain in Sadar
    Woman robbed of gold chain in Sadar
    भीषण अपघातात कारचे दोन तुकडे, तीन महिलांचा मृत्यू
    भीषण अपघातात कारचे दोन तुकडे, तीन महिलांचा मृत्यू
    Two men cheat old woman of Rs 35 lakh, booked
    Two men cheat old woman of Rs 35 lakh, booked
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145