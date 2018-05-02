Nagpur Covid-19 Reports 75 new cases, 6 deaths

Nagpur: Covid-19 positive cases further dropped to 75 in the district on Saturday. 9,386 tests were conducted. New positive cases were 27 in city, 45 in rural and three from other districts. Six patients succumbed to the disease and 254 recovered. Active cases dropped to 2,062.

Nagpur Covid-19 Report:

Recovered – 265

Total New Cases – 75

City – 27

Rural -45

Outside Patients – 3

Deaths – 6 (rural 2, city 1)

Outside district – 3

Testing – 9,386

Rural – 2,143

City- 7,241

Cumulative +ve – 4,76,343

Cumulative Deaths – 9,001 (1,410 are not NAGPUR district residents)

City Deaths till now- 5,286

Rural Deaths till now- 2,305

Cumulative Recovery -4,65,280

Active Cases – 2,062

Recovery Rate – 97.68%