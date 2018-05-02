Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Apr 29th, 2021

    Nagpur: Covid-19 cases cross 4 lakh mark, toll at 7,300

    Nagpur reports 82 deaths, 7,489 cases in last 24-hours

    Nagpur: The Nagpur district detected 7,489 fresh cases and registered 82 fatalities attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) till Wednesday midnight. Besides, sum of 6,984 people were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease in last 24 hours.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,00,099 while the number of deaths rose to 7,300.

    In the day 6,984 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,16,399. 24,418 was the number of tests conducted in last 24 hours.


