Nagpur: Covid-19 cases cross 4 lakh mark, toll at 7,300

Nagpur reports 82 deaths, 7,489 cases in last 24-hours

Nagpur: The Nagpur district detected 7,489 fresh cases and registered 82 fatalities attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) till Wednesday midnight. Besides, sum of 6,984 people were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease in last 24 hours.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,00,099 while the number of deaths rose to 7,300.

In the day 6,984 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,16,399. 24,418 was the number of tests conducted in last 24 hours.



