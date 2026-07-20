Nagpur Court Issues CBI Notice in Nimgade Murder Case

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Nagpur: The Architect Eknath Nimgade murder case, which had shocked Maharashtra, has taken a fresh legal turn. The Nagpur Sessions Court has issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the two accused, Ranjit Halke Safelkar and Mohsin Badruddin Ansari alias Raja Pop, on a petition seeking a fresh, comprehensive investigation into the case.

The petition was filed by the victim’s son, Anupam Nimgade, who has alleged that the investigation conducted so far was incomplete, flawed, and failed to examine several crucial aspects of the case. The court has directed all respondents to submit their replies by July 22.

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According to the petition, the probe was restricted to only two accused and did not investigate the larger conspiracy or identify other possible conspirators behind the murder.

Anupam Nimgade has sought a fresh scientific investigation using modern forensic techniques, including analysis of financial transactions (money trail), digital communications, mobile call detail records (CDRs), the source of the weapon used in the crime, and the role of individuals who may have provided financial or logistical support.

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Earlier, the CBI had filed a closure report before a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, citing lack of sufficient evidence. However, after objections raised by Anupam Nimgade, the court rejected the closure report, observing that enough material existed to proceed with the trial.

Taking note of the seriousness of the matter, the Sessions Court has now sought responses from the CBI and the accused. The next hearing is scheduled for July 22, after which the court will decide whether a fresh investigation is warranted.

Architect Eknath Nimgade was shot dead on September 6, 2016, near Lal Imli Square on Central Avenue in Nagpur while returning home after his morning walk. The daylight murder had created a major sensation across Maharashtra.

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