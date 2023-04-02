Nagpur Court grants regular bail to main accused in dowry death and abetment of suicide case

Nagpur: The District and Session’s Court in Nagpur has granted regular bail to Tehreem, the main accused in the alleged offence of dowry death and abetment of suicide of his wife Aqsa. The case was registered with Tahsil Police Station.

During the hearing, the Court noted that there was no suicide note or dying declaration against the accused and that the deceased had a history of suicidal tendencies. Additionally, the Court observed that the allegations against the accused were vague and general with no specific allegations.

Tehreem was arrested on March 21, 2023, and remanded to PCR and subsequently to MCR. After considering the submission of counsel Mohd Naveed Opai Adv and taking into account that the crucial part of the investigation was over, the Court granted regular bail to the accused.

