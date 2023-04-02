Banks to remain closed for 15 days in April

Nagpur: Customers who intend to visit a bank branch in April should be aware that due to a number of upcoming festivals, banks will be closed for around half the month. The banks will be closed for 15 days for the third time this year during this month, following similar events in January and February. The banks in the majority of states will be closed on April 1 due to the yearly closing of bank accounts on the first day of April. However, online banking activities will continue to work.

There will be a total of 15 bank holidays in April 2023, including the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, following an almost 12-day bank holiday in March. Numerous festivals will be observed in different states across the nation over the course in April. Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, Annual closing, and many more important festivals are among them.

The use of ATMs will continue. In March, there are about 12 bank holidays. Throughout the third month of the New Year, banks in both the public and commercial sectors are closed for a total of 12 days in a number of cities.

On the below-mentioned date, all Indian banks, both public and private, will be closed on certain days, including the weekends. The second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays, are included in the holidays. The banks are open as usual on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of April 2023:

•April 1 : Banks on the 1st date of April will be closed due to the annual closing of the banks. Banks in Aizawl, Shillong, Shimla, and Chandigarh will remain opened.

•April 2: Sunday

•April 4: Mahavir Jayanti (Banks will be closed in Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, Raipur, and Ranchi).

•April 5: Jagjivan Ram Jayanti (Bank will be closed in Hyderabad)

•April 7: Good Friday (Banks will be closed all over India except Agartala, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar).

•April 8: Second Saturday

•April 9: Sunday

•April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti (Banks will be closed all over India except Bhopal, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong, and Shimla)

•April 15: Vishu, Bohag, Bihu, Himachal Day, Bengali New Year (Bank holiday will be witnessed in Agartala, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla, and Trivanantpuram)

•April 16: Sunday

•April 18: Shab-I-Qadr (Bank branches will be closed in Jammu and Kashmir)

•April 21: Id-Ul-Fitr (Banks will be closed in Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, and Kerala)

•April 22: Fourth Saturday

•April 23: Sunday

•April 30: Sunday

