Nagpur Court Cracks Down on Underage Driving, Woman Fined ₹32,500

Nagpur: In a strong action under the Motor Vehicles Act, the Motor Vehicle Court in Nagpur has convicted Manisha Rinkesh Borkar for allowing a minor to drive her vehicle. Judicial Magistrate First Class (Motor Vehicle Court) M.D. Birhari imposed a fine of ₹32,500 and cancelled the registration of the vehicle for one year.

Case Details

According to the prosecution, Borkar permitted a juvenile to drive vehicle MH-31-EK-4752, violating Sections 5/180 r/w 199-A, 129/194(d), 50/177, and 128(1)/194(c) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

During the hearing, she pleaded guilty after the charges were read out in her local language. The court accepted her plea as voluntary and noted her request for leniency due to financial hardship and family responsibilities. Since it was her first conviction, the court opted against imprisonment and imposed monetary penalties instead.

Court’s Order

Fine of ₹30,000 under Section 5/180 r/w 199-A (default: six months’ simple imprisonment)

Cancellation of vehicle registration for 12 months under Section 199(4)

Juvenile barred from obtaining a driving licence until the age of 25

Additional fines of ₹1,000, ₹500, and ₹1,000 under Sections 129/194(d), 50/177, and 128(1)/194(c)

The court also directed the Assistant Superintendent to notify the licensing authority about the conviction under Section 210 of the Act.

Road Safety Focus

This ruling underscores the judiciary’s strict stance on underage driving and its commitment to enforcing road safety laws in Nagpur.