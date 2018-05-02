Nagpur Corona Update: 74 positive, one death

Nagpur: The number of deaths is increasing day by day in Nagpur . On Monday, 74 new patients were registered and one patient died for the second day in a row. The tally of cases has risen to 2,357 and the death toll to 37.

The patient who died on Monday was a resident of Rameshwari. The 51-year-old patient was admitted to the medical center in the morning. He has been suffering from fever and shortness of breath for the last three days.

In Nagpur, 10 deaths were reported last week, three in these two days and 13 in 13 days.

In Kamathi, 18 patients tested positive. Among other area in the city, the number of patients is increasing at Zingabai Takli, Taj Bagh, Old Mangalwari.