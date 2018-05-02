Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Apr 15th, 2020

    Nagpur Corona Update : 56 cases, 11 discharged and one death

    Nagpur: The data tabled by city District Administration on Wednesday revealed that the cases of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) have jumped to 56 in the Second Capital of the State. Though, 11 persons have been successfully treated with the virus borne disease and have been discharged. One patient also succumbed to it.

    Out of current 44 cases, 24 are monitored at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) while, 20 at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH). The city has total 1238 suspects, of which 78 are admitted to hospitals. As much as 1316 persons showing symptoms of global pandemic are placed home quarantined by the health officials across the Nagpur.

