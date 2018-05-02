Liquor being sold at medical store amid lockdown

NAGPUR: With liquor stores and bars downing their shutters amid the COVID-19 lockdown, a man in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city resorted to selling beer at a pharmacy, police said on Wednesday.

The police on Tuesday arrested Nishant alias Bunty Pramod Gupta (36) for allegedly selling beer at a pharmacy in the Ganeshpeth area, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the pharmacy at around 8 pm on Tuesday and found beer bottles stored in boxes of mineral water, he said.

The police seized 80 bottles of beer and arrested Gupta, a resident of Dosar Bhavan Chowk, he said, adding that another accused managed to flee during the raid.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prohibition Act, the official said.