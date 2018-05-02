Nagpur Corona Update : 17 new positive cases, tally jumps to 126

Nagpur: On late Saturday night , reports of 17 people, all Satranjipura connection tested positive who were at wanadongri quarantine center. With this 19 people on Saturday tested positive in City.

With the latest development the cases of virus borne disease stands at 126 in Second Capital of the State.

However the silver lining is that 22 patients were successfully treated with the disease and have returned home. Though, one patient has also succumbed to the global pandemic in Nagpur city.

The cluttered area of Satranjipura in Nagpur continued to hit headlines with maximum corona patients coming from this hotspot. Both district administration and police force are on their toes to contain the crisis but the relief seems to be a far fetched dream as every other day adds to the positive cases coming from Satranjipura locality.