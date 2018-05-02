Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Jun 11th, 2020

    Nagpur : Around 150 test positive in 24hrs, Nagpur COVID-19 cases cross 900 mark

    Nagpur: In the biggest ever rise in single-day COVID-19 cases in Nagpur, as many as 150 patients quarantined at different facilities here have tested positive for the virus borne disease in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, Nagpur registered highest single-day spike with sum of 85 patients tested positive. By Thursday afternoon, over 50 patients also tested positive, taking the cases of Corona cases over 900 mark.

    Along with contact tracing of persons who attended an alleged party in Naik Talao vicinity, the District Administration has now started a high profile massive contact tracing, after a Canada return woman who tested positive had hosted a party of over hundred guests in city’s Civil Lines area earlier this month.

    Though, global pandemic has claimed 15 lives in Nagpur city, over 500 have successfully recovered from the virus borne disease

