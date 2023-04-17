Nagpur cops nab gang of ATM robbers from Punjab

Nagpur: Jaripatka police of Nagpur have made a breakthrough by arresting two members of an inter-state ATM robbery gang from Punjab. The gang had attempted to rob an ATM of Canara Bank near Mahatma Gandhi School in Jaripatka last year. The accused had used a gas cutter, but due to the high smoke, they had fled the scene without any cash.

The accused have been identified as Gurmeet alias Samarjyot Singh (36), a resident of Jalalabad, Punjab, and Sukhdev Singh Puran Singh (23), a resident of Mohali, Punjab. However, their accomplice managed to escape during the police action. The faces of the robbers were captured in the CCTV footage during the Canara Bank ATM robbery, which led to the information that the robbers had stayed at Hotel Taj Palace in Mankapur area.

When the police reached the hotel, the staff told them that they had left for Delhi from Nagpur Airport. The police collected various information about the accused, and with the help of phone location data, they found that the robbers had left for Punjab from Delhi recently. The police team stayed in Punjab for 10 days and finally apprehended the two robbers.

Advertisement

According to police sources, the gang had targeted ATMs across the country. The police team was led by DCP (Zone V) Shravan Duth, ACP Santosh Khandekar, PI Santosh Bakal, and PI Gorakh Kumbhar. The police officers worked tirelessly to track down the accused and bring them to justice. The accused have been remanded in police custody, and the investigation is going on.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement