Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jul 8th, 2020

    Nagpur’s Ex Shiv Sena chief Kadao arrested in fraud, extortion case

    Nagpur: The Crime Branch sleuths hit a major breakthrough Wednesday evening by arresting the absconding kingpin in fraud and extortion cases, Mangesh Shyamraoji Kadav, former Shiv Sena city chief from Pandhrabodhi area in city’s outskirts.

    Following the series of fraud and extortion cases piled up against the then Shiv Sena city chief Kadao, Nagpur’s Commissioner of Police, Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay had intervened into the matter and directed Crime Branch to take over investigation into all cases of extortion, cheating and other property-related frauds registered against Kadao and his accomplices.

    Initially three FIRs were lodged against Kadao, however, following Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr. Nilesh Bharne appealed to the citizens, who had fallen prey to Kadao and his gang in such crimes, to come forward without fear and lodge complaint at Nagpur Crime Branch Office.

    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपुर में 3 की मौत, वर्धा में दूल्हा ही निकला पॉजिटिव, गड़चिरोली में सीआरपीएफ के जवानों समेत 4 संक्रमित
    नागपुर में 3 की मौत, वर्धा में दूल्हा ही निकला पॉजिटिव, गड़चिरोली में सीआरपीएफ के जवानों समेत 4 संक्रमित
    Nagpur’s Ex Shiv Sena chief Kadao arrested in fraud, extortion case
    Nagpur’s Ex Shiv Sena chief Kadao arrested in fraud, extortion case
    Nagpur’s Alexis Hospital faces action as inadequate doc conducts test
    Nagpur’s Alexis Hospital faces action as inadequate doc conducts test
    पीसीपीएनडीटी समितीतर्फे ॲलेक्सिस हॉस्पीटलवर कारवाई
    पीसीपीएनडीटी समितीतर्फे ॲलेक्सिस हॉस्पीटलवर कारवाई
    9 New Coronavirus Patients Found in Nagpur, Three Deaths
    9 New Coronavirus Patients Found in Nagpur, Three Deaths
    पेट्रोल, डीजल की बढ़ती कीमतों के खिलाफ कांग्रेस का विरोध प्रदर्शन
    पेट्रोल, डीजल की बढ़ती कीमतों के खिलाफ कांग्रेस का विरोध प्रदर्शन
    अजनी पुलिस के पीएसआई को 1 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते एसीबी ने किया रंगेहाथ गिरफ्तार
    अजनी पुलिस के पीएसआई को 1 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते एसीबी ने किया रंगेहाथ गिरफ्तार
    Social worker, accomplices booked for rioting, threatening doc at Alexis Hospital in Mankapur
    Social worker, accomplices booked for rioting, threatening doc at Alexis Hospital in Mankapur
    15 test positive, cases surge to 1880 in Nagpur
    15 test positive, cases surge to 1880 in Nagpur
    वीज दरवाढीच्या विरोधात खरबी येथे आंदोलन
    वीज दरवाढीच्या विरोधात खरबी येथे आंदोलन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0