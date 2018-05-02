Nagpur’s Ex Shiv Sena chief Kadao arrested in fraud, extortion case

Nagpur: The Crime Branch sleuths hit a major breakthrough Wednesday evening by arresting the absconding kingpin in fraud and extortion cases, Mangesh Shyamraoji Kadav, former Shiv Sena city chief from Pandhrabodhi area in city’s outskirts.

Following the series of fraud and extortion cases piled up against the then Shiv Sena city chief Kadao, Nagpur’s Commissioner of Police, Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay had intervened into the matter and directed Crime Branch to take over investigation into all cases of extortion, cheating and other property-related frauds registered against Kadao and his accomplices.

Initially three FIRs were lodged against Kadao, however, following Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr. Nilesh Bharne appealed to the citizens, who had fallen prey to Kadao and his gang in such crimes, to come forward without fear and lodge complaint at Nagpur Crime Branch Office.