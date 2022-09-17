Nagpur cops nab 5 members of inter-state gang of burglars, seize 72 smartphones

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Crime Branch Unit-II of Nagpur Police arrested five members of an interstate gang of thieves and recovered 72 stolen smartphones worth Rs 16.10 lakh from their possession. Cops also took a juvenile delinquent into custody in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Jafar Mohammad Akeel (22), Mohammad Irshad Naushad Ansari (23), Mohammad Ashfaq Sheikh Azad (23), all residents of Moti Jharna, Taljhari, district Sahibganj, Jharkhand, Sheikh Naseem Sheikh Sakim (20), Mohammad Arbaaz Mohammad Mannan Khan (20), both residents of Medinipur, Manihari, district Katihar, Bihar, and a boy in conflict with the law.

On September 11, an iPhone worth Rs 1 lakh was stolen from a man near Coffee House, Dharampeth and a complaint was lodged by him at Sitabuldi Police Station. Unit-II of the Crime Branch started investigation simultaneously with Sitabuldi Police. On the basis of the footage of CCTV cameras and using other technical gadgets, a team of Unit-II of the Crime Branch identified the accused and laid a trap at Automotive Square on Kamptee Road. Cops rounded up the accused and seized 72 stolen handsets worth Rs 16.10 lakh from the gang members. Possibility of involvement of the accused in several other cases cannot be ruled out.

The arrests were made by PI Kishor Parvate, API Ganesh Pawar, PSI Balram Zadokar and other staff under the supervision of Additional CP (Crime) Navinchandra Reddy, DCP (Detection) Chinmay Pandit and ACP (Crime) Roshan Pandit.

