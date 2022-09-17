FAIMS strongly opposes move to change name of AIIMS, Delhi

Advertisement

Suggestion regarding names has also been given to AIIMS Nagpur, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Raebareli, and AIIMS Madurai

New Delhi: Showing its concern and unhappiness over the Central Government move to change name of AIIMS, the Faculty Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (FAIMS) has written a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding this matter on Thursday. The letter says, “FAIMS came to know from the media regarding the news of a proposal of changing the name of AIIMS with the name of a famous personality or place. FAIMS had sought opinions from all faculty members regarding this proposal. All faculty members unanimously share their opposition to changing the name of AIIMS, Delhi,” reads the letter.

Advertisement

The FAIMS letter further said, “We believe that AIIMS Delhi will pay severe loss of identity and demoralization if the name is changed. Hence, FAIMS requests you to please not consider any proposal for changing the name of AIIMS Delhi. This will help to maintain the Premier and Mentor institute status of AIIMS Delhi with respect to others in the country.”

“We also request you to give an appointment for the meeting to discuss long pending issues related to autonomy in-campus accommodation and administrative reform (rotation of headship) at AIIMS, Delhi,” it said.

“FAIMS believes that this will lead to the impending loss of identity of AIIMS. AIIMS was created in 1956 with a trinity of mission for medical education, research and patient care. It has fulfilled its mission right since its inception. As of now, it is consistently ranked first in the NIRF rankings of medical institutions,” the letter said further.

The FAIMS in its letter to the Union Health Minister further said, “Identity is linked with the name. If identity is lost, institutional recognition is lost both within the country and outside. That is why famous and established institutes have with the same names for centuries — continued Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard universities,” it said.

Few weeks ago, the Faculty Association wrote letters to its members seeking an opinion over the issue and asking for a reply within two days. In its reply, members have opposed the decision to change the name of AIIMS, Delhi.

A proposal is under discussion on naming 23 AIIMS after local heroes, freedom fighters, unsung heroes or historical monuments of the area.

According to media reports, the Union Health Ministry has drafted a proposal to give specific names to all AIIMS, which include those which are fully functional, partially functional and under construction. All the new AIIMS were requested to suggest three to four names in each category (local heroes, freedom fighters, unsung heroes or historical monuments) along with an explanatory note for the suggested names.

Currently, the various AIIMS set up or being set up under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) are known by the generic name AIIMS, distinguished only by the place of their location. Suggestion regarding names has been given to AIIMS Nagpur, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Raebareli, and AIIMS Madurai.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement