Nagpur cops launch forensic audit into online gaming fraudster’s dealings

Nagpur: The Nagpur police have initiated a thorough forensic audit of the financial dealings of Anant alias Sontu Navratan Jain, an online gaming fraudster, spanning the past six years. This investigation has unearthed startling revelations regarding money transactions via the hawala network and connections to international betting fraudsters residing in Dubai and London. The audit is aimed at tracing and freezing accounts associated with this illicit operation and bringing the culprits to justice.

Initial forensic investigations have exposed the extensive use of the hawala network by Sontu and his gang members, including D-gang member Naved alias Naim and gaming fraudster Rakesh Rajkot alias RR. Reports suggest that large sums of money were funneled through the hawala network by Sontu, and victims were coerced into depositing funds into 12 separate bank accounts under his control. These illicitly acquired funds were then redirected into approximately 400 different bank accounts. An in-depth financial audit is in progress to ascertain the possibility of freezing these accounts.

Furthermore, the police have identified Rakesh Rajkot as the mastermind behind the online gambling operation, operating under the instructions of Naim alias Naved. Links to London have also surfaced, where ‘unidentified persons’ received shares from the scam operation in 2018-19, indicating an international dimension to the fraud.

Anant Jain alias Sontu Gondia, the prime suspect, has not cooperated fully with the authorities and remains elusive. He is accused of duping complainant Vikrant Agrawal of Rs 58 crore. The court protection against arrest, Sontu’s evasive tactics have hampered the police probe. The High Court is scheduled to rule on Sontu’s bail plea on September 26, with law enforcement eager to take him into custody for a more comprehensive investigation.

However, the investigation has encountered obstacles, with Sontu’s responses to police questionnaires yielding few leads. Counsel Shrirang Bhandarkar, assisting the prosecution, has emphasized the importance of exposing or apprehending the originator of the betting and gambling app, purportedly operating from London and Dubai, through Sontu. This operation has allegedly laundered crores of rupees across the globe using ‘benami’ accounts.

Media reports suggest that the Income Tax Department is set to request the police to transfer cash and valuables seized during raids at Anant Jain alias Sontu’s premises. These assets, valued at over 32 crore, are under scrutiny as Sontu faces allegations of duping a businessman of Rs 58 crore through a manipulated betting app. The burden of proving the legitimacy of these assets falls on Sontu; otherwise, they will be deposited with the government exchequer. The transfer process may pose challenges, as the police may require the cash as evidence for ongoing investigations and court proceedings.

The Nagpur police’s ongoing investigation into the financial dealings of online gaming fraudster Anant Jain has uncovered a web of complex financial transactions, hawala networks, and international connections. The pursuit of justice in this case remains a priority, with legal proceedings and forensic audits shedding light on the extent of the alleged fraud. The outcome of the High Court’s decision on Sontu’s bail plea will likely play a pivotal role in the course of this investigation.

