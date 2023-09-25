MSEDCL pays tributes to Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya

Nagpur: The office of MSEDCL, Nagpur, paid rich tributes to Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya, pioneer of Antodaya and proponent of integral humanism ideology, on the occasion of his birth anniversary on September 25. The Regional Director Suhas Rangari remembered Pt Upadhyaya by garlanding his image at Vidyut Bhavan office of MSEDCL

Those present on the occasion include Nagpur Circle Chief Engineer Dilip Dodke, Superintending Engineer Mangesh Vaidya, In-charge General Manager (Finance & Accounts) Atul Raut, Deputy General Manager (Information Technology) Pramod Khule, Executive Engineer Sameer Shendre, Assistant General Manager (Human Resources) Pradip Satpute, Deputy Chief Industrial Relations Officer Sachin Lahane along with engineers, officers and employees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement