Nagpur cops in action to ensure auto rides safer for women in city

Nagpur: The Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has announced that a special drive will be launched from Saturday to ensure the safety of women in auto rickshaws that are crowded with male co-travelers. Kumar has emphasized that a zero-tolerance policy will be followed while dealing with traffic rule violators, including autorickshaws, e-rickshaws, trucks, and private luxury buses.

He has made it a priority to protect women’s modesty in public transport and has urged women cops from various units to look out for women travelling uncomfortably due to overcrowding or petty thieves.

At a joint meeting of city police traffic wing with officials from the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police, and Joint CP Aswathi Dorje, the drive was discussed, and it was decided that cops would discipline the movement and parking of auto rickshaws, e-rickshaws, private luxury buses, and trucks. The police have data on the criminal background of 240 auto drivers, and they will be warned.

In addition to enforcement of parking rules, RTO officials have been asked to help police restrict e-rickshaws to smaller lanes only. E-rickshaws without registration numbers or those seen on arterial roads like Central Avenue, Kamptee Road, etc., will be detained. Traffic cops have also been instructed to remove illegally parked trucks from Jaripatka and Pardi localities, and if owners do not shift them to designated parking places, action will be taken against them.

Kumar has further stated that the movement and parking of private luxury buses will also be regulated, as they tend to pick passengers from roads, blocking traffic. Regular reviews of the drive will be conducted by senior officials, and Kumar has also planned surprise visits to check the fieldwork.

